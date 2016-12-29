MISSING: 86-year-old Vallejo woman

VALLEJO (KRON) — Vallejo police are asking for help finding an elderly woman who was reported missing by her family.

86-year-old Roberta Louise Armsbury has recently suffered from memory loss, according to police.

She is described as a white woman, who is 5 feet 3 inches tall with gray hair and blue eyes, police said.

Armsbury may be driving her car, which is a dark green, four-door, 2000 Toyota Camry with California license plate No. 4PFC755.

Anyone with information about Armsbury’s whereabouts is encouraged to call Detective Terry Poyser at (707) 648-4080, Detective Josh Caitham at (707) 648-4342, or their nearest law enforcement agency.

Bay City News contributed to this article.