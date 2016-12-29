MISSING: Elderly man driving from Pittsburg to Roseville

PITTSBURG (KRON) — Pittsburg police are asking the community for help in finding a missing elderly man.

Oscar Hernandez was last heard from on Monday, Dec. 26, according to Pittsburg police.

Police say he was traveling from Pittsburg to Roseville in a 2013 tan four-door Toyota Avalon with California license plate No. 7AGU016., pictured below.

He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes, police said.

A Silver Alert was issued by authorities. Silver Alerts are used when the missing person is a senior citizen, or had a mental condition.

Anyone with information about Hernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call (925) 646-2441 or their local law enforcement.

🚨 #MissingPerson Oscar Hernandez last heard from on 12/26 traveling from #Pittsburg to #Roseville in vehicle shown. If seen (925)646-2441 🚨 pic.twitter.com/zcLqQt1Z7c — Pittsburg Police, CA (@PittsburgPD) December 29, 2016

Please stay with KRON4 for updates on air, online, and on our mobile app.