Mug shots released of Hayward Target murder suspects

HAYWARD (KRON) — The mug shots of the two suspects arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a man in a Hayward Target on Christmas Eve have been released.

22-year-old Frankie Archuleta and 25-year-old Jesse Archuleta were arrested and charged with the murder of 36-year-old Tyrone Griffin.

On Saturday at 8:26 p.m., officers received a report of a stabbing inside the Target located at 2499 Whipple Road, police said.

When officers arrived they found a 36-year-old man suffering from stab wounds. He was taken to Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where he died from his injuries, according to police.

Family members tell KRON4 Griffin was with his two kids and asked two people to turn their music down because the lyrics weren’t appropriate for his 4-year-old and 5-year-old sons.

Family members say the two suspects got mad at him and came after him. They say Griffin fought them off and at one point one of those two people pulled out a knife and started stabbing Griffin inside the Target store and in front of his 4-year-old son.

However, the father of two suspects arrested tells KRON4 News that his sons were acting in self-defense.