SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On Saturday, the Bay area will ring in the new year.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to head into San Francisco for the huge fireworks show.

The San Francisco Police Department will be out in force to make sure people stay safe.

San Francisco police tell KRON4 that recent terror attacks around the world have them taking extra precautions. Also, police say they will be looking for impaired driving.

You will see a beefed up police presence to address both.

Hundreds of thousands of people will once again pack the streets of San Francisco Saturday night to celebrate the new year. Many will line the Embarcadero for the annual fireworks show.

That’s where additional police officers, both in uniform and in plainclothes, will be keeping attendees safe.

And they’re asking that you do your part.

“Just make sure that you are not focused on your cellphones, using social media, look around you and be aware of your surroundings so that you are safe and your items don’t get stolen,” Officer Giselle Talkoff said.

Starting at 8 p.m. Saturday until 5 a.m. Sunday, Muni, Caltrain, and the East Bay’s AC transit will be free.

And Caltrain and BART will have extended hours and additional trains to carry the crowds home. Extra trains will depart the San Francisco Caltrain station every half hour starting at 12:45 a.m. and ending with the final train at 2:15 a.m., which is expected to be very crowded, according to the transit agency.

Earlier Caltrain service on New Year’s Eve will operate on a regular Saturday schedule and on New Year’s Day, trains will run on a Sunday schedule.

BART will run a standard Saturday service on New Year’s Eve until 8 p.m., after which it will operate on a special service schedule until 3 a.m., according to BART officials.

Trains will run every 20 minutes after midnight, with extra trains standing by in downtown San Francisco after the fireworks show.

After 8 p.m., trains from the East Bay on the Pittsburg/Bay Point and Richmond lines won’t stop at the Embarcadero station and passengers should exit at the Montgomery station for the fireworks show, BART officials said.

Trains from the Dublin/Pleasanton and Fremont lines won’t stop at the Montgomery station and passengers should exit at Embarcadero for the show.

After the fireworks show is over, trains going toward Pittsburg/Bay Point and Richmond won’t stop at the Embarcadero station.

Trains to Dublin/Pleasanton and Fremont won’t stop at Montgomery or the West Oakland station.

Millbrae and Daly City-bound passengers should use the Montgomery station after the fireworks show, according to BART officials.

SamTrans and Alameda-Contra Costa Transit will also provide free rides on all bus lines from 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 5 a.m. New Year’s Day, according to the transit agencies.

The city also wants to make sure people don’t drive under the influence.

“Uber and good friends. That’s what they’re for, you know what I’m saying?” Gerardo Cervantes-Magana said. “As long as you get home safely man….No drinking and driving. $10,000. $10,000. Come on. It’s not worth it.”

Some people KRON4 talked to say this year, they’re opting to stay close to home.

San Francisco police tell KRON4 terror is always a concern.

They also tell KRON4 there have been no direct threats to San Francisco, but they’re always preparing just in case.

Bay City News contributed to this report.