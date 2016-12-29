Report: Person(s) on track causing major BART delays

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART officials are reporting a minimum of a 20-minute delay in the Transbay Tube due to at least one person on the track Thursday evening.

The directions impacted are SFO, Millbrae, Daly City, and East Bay.

The delay started as just a ten-minute slowdown in the East Bay direction, that was first reported at 6:38 p.m.

At 6:53 p.m., BART officials said the delay time had doubled to twenty minutes.

Then, at 7:00 p.m., BART sent another update, describing the delay as “major.”

Soon after that, we were informed that multiple lines, not just East Bay, are affected.

Although it seems implied that the person(s) are on the tracks in the Tube, the exact location was not disclosed by BART officials.

There is no information about why the person(s) are on the track, or about how long this delay will last.

Please stay with KRON4 on air, online, and on our mobile app for updates on this developing story.

BART 20 Minute Delay in the Transbay Tube in the East Bay Direction Due to Track Obstruction. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h — 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) December 30, 2016