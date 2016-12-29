Residents concerned with San Jose homeless encampment after body found

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Residents in San Jose are concerned about a homeless encampment after a body was found that police say may have been dead for several days.

The woman’s body was found in a homeless encampment near Interstate Highway 280 in San Jose Wednesday morning.

The death was reported at 11:43 a.m. at the encampment located behind a sound wall along the east side of northbound Highway 280 near McLaughlin Avenue, CHP Officer Ross Lee said.

There does not appear to be foul play in the death of the woman, who is believed to be in her late 30s or early 40s, Lee said.

Residents in the area are fed up with the homeless encampment

The CHP estimates there are about 20 people living here but neighbors say they’ve counted upwards of 50.

This isn’t the first body found in the encampment. In September, police found a man here with multiple stab wounds.

Neighbors say the encampment is a haven for illegal activity.

“A lot of drugs, a lot of prostitution, I have seen children live in the back too, like 10, 11 years old,” said neighbor Alicia Cruz.

Cruz says people are constantly breaking into her and her neighbors home. She also has seen people from the encampment stealing her water from her front yard which is running up her bill.

“They were coming with those big 5 jugs, they were filling them up with water.”

Another neighbor says the encampment is also a fire hazard.

“Every two weeks they have a fire, they’re cooking and then all of a sudden there’s a fire and what if we are not home and we can’t take care of our house.”

The encampment is on state property. But the adjacent neighborhood is city property, which makes this finding help complicated for Cruz and her neighbors.

A CHP spokesperson says there are efforts to relocate people from homeless camps to safer areas. But many come back.

“Typically the residents will come back into the area after a couple of days.”

KRON4 contacted Caltrans and the Mayor of San Jose. Neither of them were available to speak with us. We’re still waiting for their response.