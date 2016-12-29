SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco firefighters are battling a 1-alarm house fire in Potrero Hill on Thursday night, according to a tweet from firefighters.

The fire is happening on the 700 block of De Haro Street, firefighters said.

No injuries are reported. It is not known how many people have been displaced.

A 90-year-old man was saved in the fire, firefighters said. A cat was also saved in the fire.

BREAKING: WORKING FIRE, 1ST ALARM, 700 BLOCK OF DE HARO ST, #SFFD UNITS ON SCENE. — SF Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) December 30, 2016

No other information has been made available by firefighters.

