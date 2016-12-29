San Francisco firefighters battling 1-alarm house fire in Potrero Hill, elderly man rescued

By Published: Updated:
fire-generic-120913

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco firefighters are battling a 1-alarm house fire in Potrero Hill on Thursday night, according to a tweet from firefighters.

The fire is happening on the 700 block of De Haro Street, firefighters said.

No injuries are reported. It is not known how many people have been displaced.

A 90-year-old man was saved in the fire, firefighters said. A cat was also saved in the fire.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

No other information has been made available by firefighters.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s