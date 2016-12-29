San Jose boy killed by suspected drunk driver identified

SAN JOSE (KRON) — The 14-year-old boy who was killed by a suspected drunk driver Christmas morning in San Jose has been identified as Andrew Nguyen, according to the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.

The crash happened at around 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Capitol Expressway.

The driver of a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu traveling west drifted into the eastbound lanes and hit a 2004 Lexus with the San Jose boy and his parents inside.

The boy died at a hospital.

His parents were taken to a hospital where they were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

A YouCaring page has been set up to help the parents cover funeral and medical expenses.

The driver of the Chevy, who was also taken to a hospital and died, was previously identified in online posts by family and friends as Jessica Zamora, 25.

Zamora’s friends and family have posted messages of grief and mourning since the crash and started a GoFundMe page to raise money to help her 5-year-old daughter.

But Zamora’s family has found themselves under attack on social media as they mourn and try to raise money because police investigators have indicated that Zamora had been drinking before the collision.

Police confirmed that Zamora had a misdemeanor DUI warrant out for her arrest. Investigators have not determined exactly why Zamora crossed into the eastbound lanes prior to the fatal crash.

In addition to raising $3,494 as of this afternoon, the family has had to contend with insulting messages left on the page blaming Zamora and even her parents for the crash.