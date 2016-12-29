TRex Planet Trivia Contest

How well do you know your dinosaurs?  Would you like to learn more and experience what it would have been like to stand next to a T-Rex?  Visit TRex planet January 7th & 8th in Richmond at the Craneway Pavillion or Santa Clara Fairgrounds for an adventure of the prehistoric periods!

Enter our trivia contest here and take a chance at winning 2 tickets to one of the shows! KRON4 will randomly draw 10 winners (show tickets will be random –5 winners per show.)

Contest runs today through January 5th.  Winners will be announced and contacted on January 6th.  All winners will be able to pick up their tickets at will-call.

The ultimate family adventure!

Tickets for Children $25 and Adults 12+ $20

