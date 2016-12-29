Trey Songz charged with assault after concert outburst

This undated photo provided by the Detroit Police Department shows Tremaine Neverson. Neverson, also known as singer Trey Songz has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer after authorities said he threw microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Joe Louis Arena Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016, in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department via AP)
DETROIT (AP) — Singer Trey Songz has been charged with aggravated assault and assaulting a police officer after authorities said he threw microphones and speakers from the stage during a performance at Detroit’s Joe Louis Arena.

The Wayne County prosecutor’s office says 32-year-old Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was arraigned Thursday.

Songz, of Virginia, was arrested after the incident Wednesday night.

Police spokesman Officer Dan Donakowski says Songz became “upset and belligerent” after he was told to end his concert and leave the stage at 11:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say someone was struck in the head by an object and an officer was punched.

Songz’ next court date is Jan. 5. He was released Thursday after posting bond.

The Detroit News reports Chris Brown and Lil Yachty also performed at the concert.

