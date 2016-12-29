VALLEJO (BCN) — Vallejo police on Thursday released more detailed descriptions for two suspects sought in the fatal shooting of a pawn shop owner last week.

Timothy Pult, 49, was fatally shot around 3:10 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Pawn Advantage at 2581 Springs Road. A 45-year-old store employee also suffered serious injuries in the shooting and a dog was killed, police said.

Both suspects were described as men between 18 and 30 years old with light complexions. One was described as being about 6 feet tall with a thin build, while the other is about 5 feet 6 inches tall with a medium

build, according to police.

Police had said last week that the suspects were both wearing dark hooded sweatshirts.

The Sacramento-based California Pawnbrokers Association announced Thursday that its members are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Scott Yates at (707) 648-4533 or Detective Terry Schillinger at (707) 648-4278.

People can also provide information anonymously to the Solano Crime Stoppers tip line at (707) 644-STOP.