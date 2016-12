SAN JOSE (KRON) — A car plowed into a South San Jose CVS Pharmacy on Thursday afternoon, according to firefighters.

The collision happened at around 2:04 p.m. at the Almaden Expressway location.

Firefighters found an elderly man, in his 70s, in the car conscious and breathing. He did not suffer any injuries, but he needed to be extricated as he was stuck in the car in the wall, firefighters said.

The man accidentally went forward instead of reversing, according to firefighters.

