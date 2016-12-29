SAN BRUNO (KRON) — Popular Bay Area restaurant, Pasta Pomodoro, closed its doors without notice the day after Christmas.

The restaurant has 15 locations that are all ceasing operation, leaving hundreds of employees without work.

Employees told KRON4 they were notified of the sudden closure through a text message.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford has the full story in the video above.

On another note, Wendy’s is offering a glimmer of hope for these people by inviting each and every one of them to come in for a job interview.

@Wendys in Santa Clara inviting employees who lost their jobs to come interview with them after @PastaPomodoro closes Bay Area locations pic.twitter.com/NyKt2YZSQf — Clemence Robineau (@ClemChronicles) December 30, 2016