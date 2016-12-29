VIDEO: Popular Bay Area restaurant’s sudden closure leaves 100’s jobless

pasta

SAN BRUNO (KRON) — Popular Bay Area restaurant, Pasta Pomodoro, closed its doors without notice the day after Christmas.

The restaurant has 15 locations that are all ceasing operation, leaving hundreds of employees without work.

Employees told KRON4 they were notified of the sudden closure through a text message.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford has the full story in the video above.

On another note, Wendy’s is offering a glimmer of hope for these people by inviting each and every one of them to come in for a job interview.

