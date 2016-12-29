TRUCKEE (KRON) — You might be thinking about heading up to the snow for New Year’s.

And on Thursday night, KRON4 has a reporter tracking the conditions–Terisa Estacio. She’s at Northstar resort where a lot of Bay Area families are already getting ready to ring in the new year.

With sunny conditions, skiers and boarders were taking it all in, enjoying a time on the slopes during this holiday break.

However, the earthquake that struck early Wednesday morning had those working behind the scenes checking and double checking to make sure the quake did not impact operations.

The earthquake did hit the resort, Homewood.

But with no effect at Northstar, officials focused on another important issue–snow.

And while many are focused on hoping the new storms bring more snow, those out on the mountain say it’s all been great.

“Enjoying the snow yes. Good. But more snow, definitely,” Palo Alto resident Masha Fisch said.

