Woman dies, 2 children injured in Colorado chairlift fall

By Published:
FILE - In this March 26, 2015 file photo, workers repair the King Pine chairlift at Sugarloaf Mountain Ski Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, following an accident that injured several people. Sugarloaf is working to finish the installation of a new lift and to make other improvements after the second chairlift accident in a couple of years. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)
FILE - In this March 26, 2015 file photo, workers repair the King Pine chairlift at Sugarloaf Mountain Ski Resort in Carrabassett Valley, Maine, following an accident that injured several people. Sugarloaf is working to finish the installation of a new lift and to make other improvements after the second chairlift accident in a couple of years. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)

GRANBY, Colo. (AP) — A woman is dead and two children are injured after falling from a chairlift at a small Colorado ski area.

Police say the three people, who were all visiting from out-of-state, fell from a lift at Ski Granby Ranch on Thursday. Police say one of the children was hospitalized in stable condition and the other was flown to Children’s Hospital in suburban Denver for treatment.

The ski area is about 90 miles west of Denver. It promotes itself as a family-friendly resort without the hassles of larger, more famous ski resorts.

The death comes during one of the busiest weeks of the season for ski resorts in Colorado.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s