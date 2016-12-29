SAN JOSE (KRON) — On Christmas morning a young woman was found dead at a homeless encampment in San Jose, the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office said this afternoon.

Jessica Capote was just 24-year-old.

She was found at the encampment on Tully Road sometime before 8 a.m. Sunday.

Medical examiner’s officials confirmed that she was homeless.

No further information about the situation was immediately available.

A second woman was reported dead at another San Jose homeless encampment on Wednesday around 11:43 a.m., according tp California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says she was found behind a sound wall along the east side of northbound Interstate Highway 280 near McLaughlin Ave

Foul play was not suspected in that woman’s death, according to the CHP.

Her name has not yet been released.

Bay City News contributed to this report.