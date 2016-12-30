2 San Francisco murders occur an hour apart

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are investigating two homicides that took place Thursday evening just over an hour apart.

The first incident happened in the Civic Center area at 5:14 p.m. Two men were shot in the 200 block of Golden Gate Avenue, police said today.

One victim was a 39-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital but was pronounced dead once he arrived, according to police.

The second victim was a 41-year-old man, who is expected to survive his injuries.

Police say they are looking for two suspects armed with handguns, but did not release a description of them.

The second incident took place in the Mission District around 6:25 p.m., when a 38-year-old man was shot in the 200 block of Valencia Street, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital, but did not survive.

Police say they are looking for a 35-year-old man armed with an unknown weapon.

The identities of the victims had not yet been released as of this morning, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Bay City News contributed to this article.