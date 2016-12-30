SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who BART officials say was arrested after walking into the Transbay Tube Thursday evening is now ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.

Police have identified the man as 26-year-old Benjamin Jones.

On Friday, there were major system-wide delays on BART after Jones was seen walking through the tunnel heading towards Oakland.

Officers walking through the tunnel and riding very slowly moving trains searched for Jones throughout the tube.

Officers found and arrested him at around 8:11 p.m. on suspicion of interfering with a railroad.

On Friday, the judge says Jones’ mental health will be evaluated before his next court appearance.

The two-bore underwater tunnel spans the roughly 3.5 miles between San Francisco and Oakland but Trost said she wasn’t sure how far down the tube Jones was found.

During the search, trains continued to run through the tunnel but at very slow speeds and on manual control.

After officers apprehended Jones, he was placed onto a train and removed from the tube.

Bay City News contributed to this report.