Armed robbery at Pinole gas station, suspect at large

PINOLE (KRON) — Pinole Police officers are reporting an armed robbery at a gas station in Pinole that happened Thursday night.

Around 8:55 p.m. officers responded to a report of the robbery at the Valero Gas located at 2401 Appian Way.

When officers arrived, store employees told them that the suspect showed them a gun in his waistband as he asked for money, according to police.

The suspect fled the scene on foot toward Sarah Drive.

Before the robbery, the suspect came in to buy cigarettes, but left when he was asked for an I.D, authorities said.

The area was checked for the suspect using a K-9 unit and air support, but the suspect was never found.

The suspect is described as a black male in his 20’s, six feet tall, and weighing about 200 to 220 lbs, according to Pinole Police.

He was wearing a black scarf over the lower half of his face, a yellow reflective construction vest over a black jacket, blue rubber gloves, black shorts, and black shoes with black knee high socks.

This is an on-going investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Pinole Police Department at (510) 724-8950.

This this is the second armed robbery at a Pinole gas station in about a month. The first one happened at a Chevron just after Thanksgiving.