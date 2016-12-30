California governor’s ‘first dog’ Sutter has died

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Sutter Brown, the Pembroke Welsh corgi christened California’s first dog by his owner Gov. Jerry Brown, has died at age 13.

The governor’s press office said in a statement Friday that the dog’s health had deteriorated rapidly in recent days and the decision was made to say goodbye.

Sutter passed away Friday afternoon at the family ranch in Colusa County, where he was laid to rest.

Sutter was a fixture at the Capitol and on the campaign trail where he softened the image of the cantankerous governor.

Legislators, lobbyists and Capitol aides from both parties sought selfies with the short, pudgy, brown-and-white fluffy dog.

Sutter was rushed to an animal hospital Oct. 7 and underwent emergency surgery. Veterinarians discovered several masses suspected to be cancer.

