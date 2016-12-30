Deputies: Woman battered ex-boyfriend after seeing him kissing her mom

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – A Florida woman was arrested on a charge of domestic battery after deputies say she hit her ex-boyfriend in a fit of anger after seeing him kissing her mother.

Hernando County deputies responded to a report of a physical disturbance at a home on Shafton Road in Spring Hill just before noon on Tuesday. They say that Breauna Bolton, 19, told them she saw her mother sitting on her ex-boyfriend’s lap, kissing him.

Bolton told deputies she started to cry when she saw them together. Then, her ex-boyfriend stood up from the chair and Bolton told deputies that she pushed him over the chair and punched him in the back of the head.

Bolton told deputies that she and her ex-boyfriend had dated for one and a half years and they had just broken up three weeks ago. She said she became very upset and angry when she saw her mother kissing him.

Deputies also interviewed Bolton’s mother and ex-boyfriend, who said they were sitting in the mother’s bedroom hugging and kissing each other, when Bolton saw them through the open window. They say Bolton was yelling at them and entered the room through the window, then pushed her ex-boyfriend over the chair.

Deputies say Bolton’s ex-boyfriend suffered minor injuries to his arm, and the back of his head was red from being punched.

Bolton was arrested on a charge of domestic battery and booked into the Hernando County Jail.