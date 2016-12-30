Fire crews on scene of 2-alarm house fire in Palo Alto

By Published: Updated:
fire-generic-120913

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Fire crews are working a 2-alarm fire in Palo Alto Friday morning.

The fire has erupted in a house in the 2100 block of Louis Road, according to fire officials.

There are reports of a house fully engulfed in flames.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is headed to the scene to find out more.

Stay with KRON4 News for updates

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Fire crews working a 2nd alarm fire in the 2100 block of Louis Rd. Reports are a fully involved home and possible occupant trapped inside.

— PaloAltoFire(@PaloAltoFire) December 30, 2016

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s