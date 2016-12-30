Fire crews on scene of 2-alarm house fire in Palo Alto

PALO ALTO (KRON) — Fire crews are working a 2-alarm fire in Palo Alto Friday morning.

The fire has erupted in a house in the 2100 block of Louis Road, according to fire officials.

There are reports of a house fully engulfed in flames.

KRON4’s Averi Harper is headed to the scene to find out more.

All clear given by crews – no one inside home. Homeowner is with Battalion 66. — PaloAltoFire (@PaloAltoFire) December 30, 2016

Fire crews working a 2nd alarm fire in the 2100 block of Louis Rd. Reports are a fully involved home and possible occupant trapped inside.

— PaloAltoFire(@PaloAltoFire) December 30, 2016