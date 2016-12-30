Free admission to SF Botanical Garden on New Year’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Recreation & Park Department announced they will celebrate the New Year with free admission to San Francisco Botanical Garden on January 1, 2017.

The garden is always free for San Francisco residents, and school groups and members, but New Year’s Day it is free for everyone, San Francisco Recreation & Park Department said in a press release.

Botanical Garden’s ‘Magnificent Magnolias’ will be on display with some beautiful early blooms. This collection is the most significant for conservation purposes outside of China, according to San Francisco Recreation & Park Department.

PHOTOS: SF Botanical Garden

Representative Joey Kahn says the garden offers

55 acres of beautiful gardens displaying over 8,500 different kinds of plants from around the world. In addition to the magnolias, seasonal highlights include: Mesoamerican, Andean and Southeast Asian Cloud Forest collections, as well as the California Native Garden and a century old Redwood Grove.

In addition to New Year’s Day, The Botanical Garden is free:

To all daily from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

The second Tuesday of each month

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

For children 4 and younger