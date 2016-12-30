Man fights off two alleged carjackers in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — Two Concord residents were arrested Thursday in their hometown on suspicion of carjacking and conspiracy, police said.

Officers arrested 38-year-old Norman Jones and 34-year-old Stephanie Imlay after they allegedly tried to steal a car parked in front of the S&S Fast & Easy Mart liquor store at 3200 Willow Pass Road, according to police.

The car was reportedly left running and unattended.

When the man who owns the car came back outside, he found Jones and Imlay inside of of it, authorities said.

He then struggled with one of the suspects until he was able to regain control of his car, police said.

Jones and Imlay fled, but were found and arrested not long after the incident occurred, according to police.

Bay City News contributed to this article.