SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man was shot early Friday morning in San Jose, according to police.

At around 1:32 a.m., police received a report of a man shot in the 4400 block of Concerto Drive, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Police have not released any further details.

