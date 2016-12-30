MORGAN HILL (KRON) — A man and woman were arrested in Morgan Hill on Wednesday morning on suspicion of felony evasion, hit-and-run and DUI, and possession of illegal drug paraphernalia, police said.

Around 9:15 a.m. Morgan Hill police officers checked the license plate of a car at Monterey Road and Vineyard Boulevard, near the Vineyard Town Center shopping center.

They discovered that the car’s make did not match the plates, police said.

This is when the pursuit of 32-year-old Nikki Rodriguez of San Jose, and 41-year-old Manuel Alvarez of Oakland, began.

When officers tried to pull the car over, the two allegedly took off north on Monterey Road, driving erratically and disregarding traffic lights on their way downtown.

Police say Alvarez was driving with Rodriguez in the passenger’s seat.

Officers stopped pursuing the car for public safety reasons.

Then, about two minutes later, they came to Monterey Road and Madrone Parkway to find that the vehicle had crashed.

Witnesses told police that the occupants ran from the scene, police said.

Rodriguez was was arrested somewhere nearby, and Alvarez was arrested in a nearby residential neighborhood, according to police.

Rodriguez already had a $25,000 narcotics violation warrant issued by San Jose Police.

Both were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Alvarez will appear in court at noon on Friday, and is being held on $160,000 bail.

Rodriguez appeared in court once already, and will appear again on Friday at noon. She is being held on $17,000 bail.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call Morgan Hill police Cpl. Scott Purvis at (669) 253-4912 or the anonymous tip line at (408) 947-7867.