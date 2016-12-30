MISSING: 61-year-old woman traveling to Coachella from Woodland

WOODLAND, Ca. (KRON) — The family of a 61-year-old woman is reporting that she has been missing for eight days.

Tracy L. Olmedo was last seen in Woodland on Dec. 22 when she left for Coachella, Ca. in a white, 2007 Chevrolet truck with license plate number 91785B2.

She weighs about 210 pounds and is five feet two inches, according to her daughter-in-law.

Tracy has brown eyes, and short, gray and black hair.

If anyone has information about Tracy’s whereabouts please call Janet at (760)-296-6620, or Mayra at (760)-256-4760.

Janet is encouraging people to share the Facebook post in the gallery below.

