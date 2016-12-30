BRENTWOOD (KRON) — A Brentwood family almost doubled in size when they welcomed triplets in November.

Now on Friday, after spending several weeks in the hospital, the babies had their first full day with everybody at home together.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake brings us the tiny details from the big story in Brentwood–a story you will only see on KRON4.

The three bassinets in the Allen family’s living room aren’t empty. They just have really quiet babies in them.

Amanda and Stephen were already parents before this pregnancy.

“It’s kids three, four, and five,” Stephen said.

Mom was just nine weeks along when the couple got the life-changing news that only 1 in 200 million couples get.

“I had a feeling they were twins because everything was just so off. But not triplets,” Amanda said.

On Nov. 4, Amanda had such severe headaches and trouble breathing that the doctors took emergency action and performed a C-section to deliver Skyla, Gemma, and Ellihanna–nine weeks early.

“At least 16, 17 people, all around the room, waiting for our three baby girls to come out,” Stephen said.

“Skyla was 6:00, Gemma was 6:01, and Ellihanna was 6:02,” Amanda said.

For several weeks, all three babies were in the hospital for near-constant monitoring, but finally, the oldest two got to come home on Christmas Day.

Then Thursday, Ellihanna joined her older triplet sisters, plus 2-year-old sister Baylee and 5-year-old sister Jaiden.

“I thought I was gonna be excited because I really wanted three brothers, but I’m OK with three baby sisters,” Jaiden said.

So far, mom and dad say the babies have been just about as low-key as they were in the hospital–not demanding at all.

“It’s been pretty smooth, actually,” Amanda said. “They don’t cry. They fuss a little bit, but they don’t cry. They don’t. They eat and sleep!”

The Allens have gotten a lot of help from Amanda’s large family, and now, things are a bit easier without the daily trips back and forth to the hospital.

And daddy doesn’t seem to mind being outnumbered by the females–6 to 1.