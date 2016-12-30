Pleasanton police searching for man suspected of grabbing woman in the dark

PLEASANTON (BCN)– Pleasanton police are looking for a man suspected of grabbing a woman from behind on Main Street early this morning.

The woman said she was leaving a restaurant just after 12 a.m., when a man in an early 1990s Honda Accord drove past her, made a U-turn and parked on West Angela Street, police said.

The woman continued walking and then was suddenly grabbed from behind in a “bear-hug,” according to police.

The victim was able to break free and use her cell phone to call 911.

The suspect got back into his car and fled as she was on the phone.

Police describe the suspect as a clean-shaven Hispanic man between 35 and 40 years old with short brown or black hair, between about 5 feet 10 inches or 6 feet tall and weighing between 200 to 230 lbs with a muscular build.

Investigators are reviewing security camera footage from the area.

