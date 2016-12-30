SUNNYVALE (BCN) — Public safety officials are investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Sunnyvale on Friday, a captain said.

It’s not yet clear exactly when the crash occurred, but the scene is on eastbound El Camino Real between Sunnyvale Avenue and Remington Drive, according to public safety Capt. Shawn Ahearn.

Details are scarce, but investigators are on the scene and Ahearn anticipates that more information will be released later Friday night.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said on Twitter at 7:03 p.m. that three lanes of eastbound El Camino Real had been closed at the scene for the investigation.