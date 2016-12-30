WAUWATOSA (KRON) — A violent armed robbery at a pharmacy in Wisconsin was all caught on surveillance camera.

On Friday, investigators are working on identifying the suspects before they strike again.

You can see in the video the armed men enter the pharmacy with their weapons drawn. Employees and customers were held at gunpoint and pushed to the ground.

Then, the suspects ordered the pharmacist to load prescription narcotics into their bag.

The ordeal was so traumatizing for the victims that their identities are being concealed.

Police say they are looking into why they chose the pharmacy, hoping to stop the thieves before they can do it again.