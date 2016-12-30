VIDEO: 2 trapped after logging truck crashes into building

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A logging truck crashed into a building at Hwy 14 and Chandler Road, according to the Greer Police Department.

The truck is now on its side and the cab of the truck is inside the building,

Two people were trapped inside the truck after it crashed into Jimmy’s Garage, police say.

Four people were taken to the hospital. Two were on the property and two were in the truck.

Eleven cars were involved in the accident, police say. Four cars were on the roadway and seven were in the parking lot of Jimmy’s.

