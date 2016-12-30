VIDEO: 2 trapped after logging truck crashes into building

WSPA Published: Updated:
Courtesy of WSPA
Courtesy of WSPA

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A logging truck crashed into a building at Hwy 14 and Chandler Road, according to the Greer Police Department.

The truck is now on its side and the cab of the truck is inside the building,

Two people were trapped inside the truck after it crashed into Jimmy’s Garage, police say.

Four people were taken to the hospital. Two were on the property and two were in the truck.

Eleven cars were involved in the accident, police say. Four cars were on the roadway and seven were in the parking lot of Jimmy’s.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s