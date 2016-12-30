VIDEO: Crews preparing for San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve fireworks show

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Major preparations are underway for San Francisco’s annual fireworks show.

Thousands of people are expected to flock near San Francisco’s Ferry Building to enjoy the show.

KRON4’s Charles Clifford has an update on Friday night on the show’s preparations.

The fireworks show is the main attraction of San Francisco’s New Year’s Eve party.

About 5,000 fireworks are expected to be used.

The fireworks will be launched at midnight on New Year’s Day. The show lasts about 15 minutes.

