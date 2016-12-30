SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A jeweler in San Francisco was robbed of about $400,000 worth of jewelry as he was making a delivery in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood on Thursday night, police said.

The man was carrying a briefcase of jewelry when he was punched and robbed, according to police.

The victim, a 30-year-old man, had just parked his vehicle in the 100 block of Utah Street around 6:20 p.m. and was removing his briefcase from the trunk when he was approached by a male suspect, police said.

The suspect punched the victim in the chest, grabbed his briefcase and fled to a waiting vehicle with three other men inside.

The suspects drove away south on 15th Street, and had not been located or arrested as of Friday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred near the San Francisco Jewelry Center at 101 Utah St., a wholesale jewelry outlet that is home to more than 70 jewelry showrooms.

Police say this was a crime of opportunity and one that doesn’t happen often.

