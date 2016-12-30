VIDEO: Mountain View PD features Darth Vader in PSA

By Published:
Courtesy of Mountain View PD
Courtesy of Mountain View PD

MOUNTAIN VIEW (KRON) — Mountain View Police Department is getting creative with their campaign to stop drunk driving New Year’s weekend.

Darth Vader stars in their latest video, joined by a Storm Trooper co-star.

Mountain View PD attached the following statement to their video:

Even Jedi mind tricks won’t help Darth Vader when it comes to driving under the influence. No matter what galaxy you are in, designate a sober driver this holiday weekend, and make sure that you get home safely.

Sober drivers can be a friend, an Uber or Lyft driver, or a taxi. You can simply download the Uber or Lyft apps to your phone and schedule a pick-up when you are ready to leave, or you can call a taxi company to have them take you to your galactic destination. And remember, always buckle up!

Stay safe this New Year’s weekend, Mountain View. The Force will be with you.

