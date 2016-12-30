VIDEO: Thieves use stolen skylift to steal ATM

Video courtesy of CNN.

TEXAS (KRON) — Surveillance video was recently released showing two thieves stealing an ATM in Texarkana, Texas.

The heist was executed using a skylift and a U-Haul truck. Both of which were also stolen.

In the video we see them using the skylift to knock over the ATM, and then lift it. From there it was loaded into the stolen U-Haul truck in which they drove away.

This all happened in a matter of minutes, which leads police to believe this was well-planned beforehand.

It is unknown how much money was inside the machine.

CNN contributed to this article.