VIDEO: Thieves use stolen skylift to steal ATM

By Published:
Courtesy of CNN
Courtesy of CNN

Video courtesy of CNN.

TEXAS (KRON) — Surveillance video was recently released showing two thieves stealing an ATM in Texarkana, Texas.

The heist was executed using a skylift and a U-Haul truck. Both of which were also stolen.

In the video we see them using the skylift to knock over the ATM, and then lift it. From there it was loaded into the stolen U-Haul truck in which they drove away.

This all happened in a matter of minutes, which leads police to believe this was well-planned beforehand.

It is unknown how much money was inside the machine.

CNN contributed to this article.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s