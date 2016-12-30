Woman arrested on suspicion of identity theft, possession of drugs in Milpitas

MILPITAS (BCN) — Milpitas police booked a Sunol woman into the county jail last week on suspicion of several offenses including identity theft and possession of drugs, police said.

Leah Costa, 45, was arrested after a police officer allegedly spotted her gray 2004 BMW 325 sedan parked in a handicapped spot at 12:37 a.m. at a 7-Eleven store at 15 S. Abbott Ave.

Her car allegedly did not have a handicapped placard in the window, according to police.

When police checked computer records, the records revealed that Costa had a warrant out for her arrest, police said.

An officer stopped Costa when she came out of the store.

Police said she allegedly showed symptoms of being under the influence of drugs and officers arrested her on the warrant and on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.

Police said they found methamphetamine, a U.S. Postal Service master key, homemade postal keys, checks and mail belonging to a number of residents of the Bay Area.

Costa was booked into the county jail on suspicion of possessing drugs, being under the influence of drugs, identity theft and the warrant.