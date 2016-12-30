Woman shot in the face at San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — A woman was shot in the face by a teenage boy early this morning in San Francisco’s Hunters Point neighborhood, according to police.

The suspect, described as a male between the ages of 15 and 18, knocked on the door of a home in the 100 block of Northridge Road around 12:50 a.m., police said.

When the victim, a 32-year-old woman, opened the door, the suspect shot her once in the face with a handgun before fleeing on foot.

The woman was taken to the hospital but was expected to survive her injuries, police said.

The suspect remains at large as of this morning.