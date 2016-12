SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man best known for illustrating the Walt Disney animated feature “Bambi” dies at 106-years-old.

Tyus Wong passed away Friday, according to a statement released by the Walt Disney family museum.

Wong started his career as a entry level animator for Disney in 1938.

He drew hundreds of Mickey Mouse sketches during that time, according to a statement by Disney.

His work will be forever cherished.