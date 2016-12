SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — United Airlines has figured out the secret to time travel.

A flight that departed in Shanghai in 2017, will arrive in San Francisco in 2016.

These lucky passengers will get to celebrate the New Year twice within a 24-hours.

How’s that for the bucket list?

United flight #UA890 departed Shanghai in 2017 and will arrive in San Francisco back in 2016!#BackToTheFuture ✈ pic.twitter.com/p54PSE9M8Y — Airplane Pictures ✈ (@iLove_Aviation) December 31, 2016