Goodwill holds annual Donate-a-thon in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Goodwill San Francisco held its annual Donate-a-thon event on Saturday.

The event took place at the organization’s donation drop on Mission Street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

New Year’s Eve is the busiest day of the year for many Bay Area residents who want to receive a 2016 tax benefit. Those who donate will have the opportunity to listen to live music from the band FatheR, BrotheR, Sun and free popcorn. The first 400 people who donate will get free movie passes to Century Theaters.

“I’m such a believer in the Goodwill mission of job training and placement for local folks,” said former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, who is expected to donate items from his own closet.

Goodwill put 4,000 people in jobs and helped many local families in need.

“We hope to fill 75 trucks full of donations to fund programs that give local people a chance to get back to work,” said Goodwill President and CEO, William Rogers. “Every donation – from toys, clothes, shoes, books and household goods – helps create jobs for local unemployed people trying to get back on their feet.”