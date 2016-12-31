Man arrested after allegedly leaving officers on a chase

SANTA ROSA (BCN)—A man wanted for leading a California Highway Patrol officer on a high speed chase around Santa Rosa last month was arrested Thursday after he walked into the CHP office, according to CHP officials.

On Nov. 13, an officer was on patrol on U.S. Highway 101 at Todd Road observed an Audi SUV speeding and weaving in and out of traffic, CHP officials said.

The officer pursued the Audi and tried to pull it over, but the Audi’s driver ignored the officer and accelerated speed.

The officer backed off and lost sight of the suspect. The officer however then exited the highway at Steele Lane and began searching for the suspect on city streets, according to CHP officials.

The officer spotted the Audi on Guerneville Road near the Coddingtown Mall. The officer followed the Audi and tried to stop it once again near Russell and Range avenues.

When the Audi began trying to evade the officer once more, the officer again backed off and lost sight of the Audi near Hopper Avenue and Barnes Road, CHP officials said.

With the help of additional CHP units and Santa Rosa police, the Audi was later found parked near Coffey Park.

As the CHP impounded the vehicle, they were able to identify the driver as 32-year-old Forestville resident Lance Evans. A recent booking photo of Evans helped the officer positively identify him as the driver, according to the CHP.

On Thursday, Evans called the CHP office seeking to recover his impounded Audi. CHP officials told Evans the only was he could retrieve his vehicle was by coming into the office with valid identification.

Around 4:40 p.m., Evans walked into the Santa Rosa Area CHP office and officers promptly arrested him on suspicion of reckless evasion in addition to violation of parole, CHP officials said.

