Man arrested for using sword to threaten Richmond business

RICHMOND (BCN) — A man was taken into custody after using a 2-foot-long sword to threaten patrons of a Richmond business, police said Friday night.

The resident making the report also told police that the man was knocking things over inside the business located in the city’s Northern District.

While officers were responding, an employee of the business called and said that the man had destroyed things inside the business and fled on 23rd Street.

Police found the man, removed the sword and took him into custody.

No one was injured in this incident, police said.

