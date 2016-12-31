MENLO PARK (BCN) — A man was able to detain one of two teens he found trying to burglarize his family’s Menlo Park home early this morning, even after the suspects struck the man with a hammer, according to police.

At around 12:05 a.m., officers responded to a report of an interrupted residential burglary in the 1100 block of Carlton Avenue, police said.

When officers arrived, they found the victim detaining one of the suspected burglars, a 13-year-old boy.

The victim told officers he and his family had returned home and found that it had been ransacked. When the man checked the home, he found two teens inside bedroom, according to police.

As he tried to detain one of the suspects, he was stuck with a hammer, causing minor injuries. The victim however was still able to detain the 13-year-old. The second suspect fled the home.

After detaining the boy, officers set up a perimeter in the neighborhood and located the second suspect, a 17-year-old girl, in the 1100 block of Sevier Avenue, police said.

Officers arrested the boy, a Menlo Park resident, and the girl, an East Palo Alto resident, on suspicion of robbery, residential burglary, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and conspiracy and resisting arrest, according to police.

The pair was booked into Hillcrest Juvenile Hall, police said.