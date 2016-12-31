MISSING COUPLE: Never returned from vacation in Big Sur

By Published:
Courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff
Courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff

MONTEREY (BCN) –The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a search this morning near Big Sur for a North Hollywood couple who went missing after traveling there last weekend, according to sheriff’s officials.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported the couple missing Friday, after their families said they hadn’t heard from them.

The couple, identified as 20-year-old Olivia Hannah Gonzalez and 21-year-old Brian Fernandez, left Dec. 23 to Big Sur for a weekend trip and were expected to return on Christmas Day, according to Los Angeles police.

Sheriff’s officials said rains were heavy last weekend in the Big Sur area and caused boulders to fall on roads in several places.

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic woman with blond hair and brown eyes. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, according to police.

Fernandez is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.

Fernandez was driving a 2002 4-door Tan Honda Civic with a California license plate number of 5VUD925, police said.

Anyone with information about the couple’s whereabouts is asked to contact Los Angeles police Detective Palmer at (231) 996-1800 or (877) 527-3247.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s