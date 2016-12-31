Police: Canadian pilot removed from plane “severely impaired”

Julie Tainter and Allison Weeks, KRON Published:
A Feb 2013 handout of a Sunwing Airlines plane, (Handout/ Sunwing Airlines.)
A Feb 2013 handout of a Sunwing Airlines plane, (Handout/ Sunwing Airlines.)

(KRON)—A Canadian airline pilot was found passed drunk out in the cockpit of his plane Saturday morning.

According to police, he was discovered by a crew member before a flight out of Calgary.

“He was showing, and again I don’t want to get too much into the details, but he was showing signs of impairment, enough so that the gate crew were concerned, and they found him actually slumped over in the pilot’s seat,” said staff Sgt. Paul Stacey of the Calgary Police Department. “He was the captain of the airline, so…”

According to Calgary police, he was more than three times over the legal limit.

Police say the Sunwing Airline pilot was escorted off the plane and taken into custody.

At this time, he is facing charges of having control of an aircraft while being impaired by alcohol.

Officials say more charges are possible.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s