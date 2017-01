(KRON)—President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday morning to wish all Americans a Happy New Year.

Trump tweeted that he is looking forward to a prosperous 2017 and to make America great again.

The business mogul will be sworn into office on January 20th.

TO ALL AMERICANS-#HappyNewYear & many blessings to you all! Looking forward to a wonderful & prosperous 2017 as we work together to #MAGA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/UaBFaoDYHe — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2017