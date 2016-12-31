SFMTA not enforcing parking meters on New Year’s Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Parking meters and seven-day street sweeping will not be enforced in the city of San Francisco on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

This is in observance of New Year’s Day.

Officials would like to remind commuters that seven day street sweeping and parking meters will be enforced citywide on Monday.

San Francisco Muni will be operating on a Sunday schedule starting at 6 a.m.

