SFMTA not enforcing parking meters on New Year’s Day

By Published:
SFMTA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Parking meters and seven-day street sweeping will not be enforced in the city of San Francisco on Sunday, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency.

This is in observance of New Year’s Day.

Officials would like to remind commuters that seven day street sweeping and parking meters will be enforced citywide on Monday.

San Francisco Muni will be operating on a Sunday schedule starting at 6 a.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s