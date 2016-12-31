SFPD on high alert New Year’s Eve

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)—Bay Area police have been prepping for Saturday night’s celebrations and have beefed up presence to keep people safe while they’re ringing in the New Year.

KRON4’S Hermela Aregawi reports at the Embarcadero where people are enjoying the last hours of 2016.

In the last couple of hours, the crowds have started to grow and so has police presence.

SFPD tells KRON4 hundreds of police officers are out here Saturday night. Both in uniform and plain clothed and they’re keeping a close on eye on everything.

The spirit of New Year’s is in the air Saturday night as people from across the Bay Area gather on the Embarcadero to watch the annual fireworks show.

Everyone’s in such great spirits tonight and we want to keep it that way.

Police reminding people don’t drive under the influence.

The city has extended hours for public transportation, so everyone has a way home.

Muni, CalTrain and the East Bay’s AC Transit are also free as of 8 p.m. Saturday night.