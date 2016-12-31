VIDEO: Man drives car off Santa Barbara wharf

SANTA BARBARA (KRON)— A Chicago man is safe after his car was launched off a wharf and into the ocean Friday in Southern California.

Santa Barbara police say Tom Zobel was parking on Sterns Wharf when he hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

The car went over the parking barrier and off a 20-foot edge into the water.

According to an eyewitness, Zobel made it out just in time.

“Everyone turned around and he saw the car in there,” said eyewitness Peter Huddle. “So we just yelled at him, ‘is there anyone else in the car?’ and were about to jump in and he said no and freed himself climbed out. He finally found an opportunity to open the door, but he hit the hood first, bonnet or whatever, and then he actually went out the door, just and then it went under about 5 seconds later.”

Zobel suffered a hand injury and some bruises. He received medical attention at the scene.

Police then took him to a place where he could get dry clothes and another rental car.

Officials say drugs and alcohol were not a factor.